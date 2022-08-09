Farm Online
Home/Beef

The hurdles facing branded beef: Mick Hewitt and Blair Angus at Droughtmaster conference

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL IN A NAME: Signature Beef's Blair Angus says brand integrity is everything. PHOTO: Kelly Butterworth.

HALF-BAKED claims, piggybacking and the broader implications of 'jumping on bandwagons' - these are some of the hurdles being faced as Australian beef moves further down the track of branded product.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.