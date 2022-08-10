Farm Online
Sustainability, environmental credentials need to be backed with practical action, says dairy processor

Andrew Miller
August 10 2022 - 3:00am
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT: Fonterra Farm Source director Matt Watt says environmental ambitions are good but companies need to demonstrate how they are meeting them.

The dairy industry needs to do more than just set environmental and sustainability targets - it also needs to demonstrate it's meeting them, a Tasmanian online forum has been told.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

