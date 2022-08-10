The Cowell Community and Sporting Complex has been booked for the public auction of Chilly's farm on the Eyre Peninsula.
Chilly's, as you might expect, is owned by the Chilman family who haven't yet disclosed how much they reckon their 1320 hectare (3262 acre) mixed farm at is worth.
The vendors have told their Elders Real Estate agents they would need a "substantial" offer to consider selling it before their date on September 6 at the footy ground.
The sheer size of the farm land offered in this tightly held coastal area is expected to attract a lot of local interest.
Similar farms sold well even before the latest price spike and this comes with all the necessary infrastructure for cropping and grazing.
Plus it has a reasonable home on the block as well.
Chilly's is on two titles and is located 13km from the Lincoln Highway and 20km from Cowell.
Cowell itself has a lot of history with its natural Franklin Harbor which saw ships loaded with the wheat and wool they still grow in abundance here more than 150 years later.
The world's largest known deposit of jade is also near Cowell, about 20km from the farm in fact.
Chilly's consists of 12 fenced paddocks currently leased on a three-year rotation to accommodate the owner's livestock requirements.
Four main water meters are located along the road boundary which supplies all divided sections of the property.
Farm improvements include a six-bay 47x14x5m machinery shed and another shed used to store fertiliser.
It has a two-stand shearing shed can hold about 200 sheep with working yards and loading ramp, plus various other storage and workshop structures such as silos and fuel tanks.
The owners estimate about half the farm's fences are either new or recently repaired.
The "functional" four-bedroom home with a renovated kitchen and bathroom can accommodate new owners or be rented out.
For more information contact the Elders Real Estate agents Nick Schumann on 0428 383833 or Phil Cook on 0428 158282.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
