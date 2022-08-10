Free vaccines are being made available to people living in mosquito hot spots for Japanese encephalitis.
Local government regions in Victoria and New South Wales have been identified as the first target for new vaccine supplies.
High priority targets like piggery workers and officials working to contain on this year's outbreak have already been given access to earlier supplies.
Those areas this week identified in Victoria include the local government areas of Mildura, Swan Hill, Gannawarra, Campaspe, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Indigo and Wodonga.
In NSW, the local government priority areas are Wentworth, Balranald, Murray River, Edward River, Berrigan, Federation, Albury, Greater Hume, and Griffith.
Announcements for South Australia and Queensland are expected in coming days.
The federal Health Department said states and Territories are continuing to assess the information available in their respective jurisdictions pertaining to human, pig and mosquito surveillance data, and jurisdictional vaccination recommendations will continue to be reviewed as more is learnt about the areas were JEV may present a risk.
"Administration of the vaccines is being managed by the states and territories, and people who fall under these priority categories are encouraged to contact their local public health authority to find out how to receive a JEV vaccine," a departmemt spokesman said.
Concerned people have been advised to contact their local health authorities.
SA Health is already offering free JEV vaccines to groups identified for priority vaccination by the Communicable Diseases Network Australia.
Farmers and other outdoor workers aged between 50 and 65 years old are part of this roll out.
Health authorities are offering the vaccine to "those employed in an occupation that is largely or totally outdoors (defined as spending at least four hours per day outdoors)".
JEV has been responsible for the deaths of at least five people around Australia.
There has been 39 human cases in Australia including - NSW 13, Queensland 2, South Australia 5 and Victoria 9.
About 70 piggeries in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia were isolated after the surprise outbreak from earlier in the year.
Health officials believe cases will rise again with the return of warmer weather, and more mosquitoes.
Victorian and NSW health authorities say this vaccine will be available from select GPs, local public health units (including some COVID-19 vaccination hubs), community pharmacies and local councils.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District is urging people who are now eligible to come forward.
"The JE vaccine is available through local GPs for those who are eligible," MLHD public health director Tracey Oakman said.
"If you meet the criteria, we encourage you to make an appointment with your GP and advise them it is for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine. However, you may need to give your GP a few days' notice so the GP can order the vaccine."
She said the expansion to these priority groups ensures consistency of approach for NSW residents along the Victorian border, aligning with the approach in Victoria.
"Further expansion of the JEV vaccine program will depend on vaccine supply and findings from the community survey taking place in regional NSW," Mrs Oakman said.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said: "We're making sure more people can access the Japanese encephalitis vaccine before the warmer months to protect themselves and their loved ones."
"Getting vaccinated is one important step people at risk can take, along with simple actions like wearing loose-fitting clothes and using the right mosquito repellant."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
