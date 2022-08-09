Farm Online
Home/Politics

Live cattle export ban class action grows in interest with no settlement date in sight

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$600m live cattle ban compo grows $1m weekly, but no settlement date

THE new Labor government wants to pay more than $600 million to those affected by the live cattle trade ban, as quickly as possible, but is yet to provide a timeline of when businesses can expect compensation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.