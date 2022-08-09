$600m live cattle ban compo grows $1m weekly, but no settlement date

THE new Labor government wants to pay more than $600 million to those affected by the live cattle trade ban, as quickly as possible, but is yet to provide a timeline of when businesses can expect compensation.
It's been two years since the Federal Court ruled the 2011 Gillard government's ban on the live cattle trade to Indonesia was illegal.
But the federal government is yet to settle the class action and compensate those businesses affected. The class action bill is over $600m and is accumulating interest at an estimated rate of a million dollars a week.
Many of the small businesses apart of the class action are at risk of going under within the next few months, as they feel the crunch of the live cattle export downturn due to Indonesia's foot and mouth disease, and are desperately seeking the government to provide the long-promised compensation to tie them over.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, who is a former class action lawyer, said he'd discussed the matter with his department.
"What I'm advised is that there are pretty active discussions underway between the parties and with insurers - this will involve insurers in terms of paying those, whatever settlement is reached," Mr Watt said.
"I think the people understand that we do need to finalise this as quickly as we can, but we're talking about large amounts of money and we need to do it properly.
"I can't give you a time frame exactly but I'll be hopeful we can reach a conclusion in that as soon as possible."
For Western Australia's Hedland Export Depot, a 4500 head feedlot and quarantine facility, the wait has gone on too long.
Owner Paul Brown had hoped the compensation money would allow him to invest, diversify and stay afloat, but instead has been forced to list the facility for sale.
Although Mr Watt's comments gave Mr Brown some confidence, he called out Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for rushing over to France to compensate its government with $1 billion following the failed submarine deal, while ignoring Australian farmers.
"Let's not forget, the Prime Minister was a member of Cabinet when the Labor government banned the live cattle trade, he's just as responsible for the pain this has caused," Mr Brown said.
"This has been left festering for 11 years, but he was quick to settle the claim with the French government before it even reached the courts.
"That left a bitter taste in the mouths' of claimants."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
