Australia's FMD outbreak plan to be reviewed

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 4 2022 - 4:43am, first published 3:00am
Govt to review FMD outbreak plan to avoid 'too slow' Covid response

Labor will review the nation's plan to deal with a foot and mouth disease outbreak, vowing it will not repeat the mistakes of the Coalition's "unprepared" response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

