Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

FMD: Politicians ignore department advice not to play 'dangerous' politics

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 3 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGEROUS POLITICS: Senator Peter Whish-Wilson condemned politicians using foot and mouth disease to score political points, despite the warnings from department staff doing so would be damaging to farmers.

POLITICIANS have been condemned for ignoring the warnings of department officials about playing "dangerous" politics with foot and mouth disease in a fiery Senate debate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.