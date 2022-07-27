Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

FMD political point scoring dominates new parliament's first day

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:11am, first published July 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLAME GAME: Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says the Coalition was fuelling foot and mouth disease hysteria. Photo: Jamieson Murphy

THE Nationals called on the government to table all its departmental advice on foot and mouth disease, as the response to the Indonesian outbreak descended into blame and accusations from both sides of politics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.