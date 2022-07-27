'No knee-jerk reactions, give us tools', farmers say to climate bill

LEGISLATION locking in emission reduction targets has been introduced to parliament, but the agriculture industry has urged the government to prioritise meaningful action and avoid "knee-jerk" reactions that have hurt farmers overseas.
The bill is one of the first pieces of legislation introduced by the Albanese government and would enshrine a 43 per cent target for emissions reduction by 2030, along with net-zero emissions by 2050.
Advertisement
Queensland farmer and GrainGrowers board director Nigel Corish said Australia had to learn from the mistakes of other countries legislating climate action.
New Zealand has put forward a proposal to tax the methane emissions of sheep and cattle in the name of reducing greenhouse gases.
READ MORE:
"It's incredibly important that.... the damaging actions we've seen introduced in other countries that penalise farmers and threaten food security don't get a look in here," Mr Corish said.
"We don't want knee-jerk responses like we've seen overseas. Growers are keen to be a part of the solution."
GrainGrowers called on the government to invest in new technology and domestic manufacturing, to give farmers the tools to achieve the targets, which had been endorsed by the industry.
"Putting the target in law is one thing but now we want to see government back our industry and fast-track the development of tools, data and technologies for farmers," Mr Corish said.
Nearly 40 per cent of Australian farm's scope three emissions are embedded in inputs such as fertilizer and chemicals.
Mr Corish said reducing inputs was not an option, because they were vital to grow crops. Instead, investment was needed to tools that were "fit for purpose on a farm". He pointed to work by GrainCrowers that showed improved nitrogen use led to higher yields and less greenhouse gas emissions.
"Let's find better ways to manufacture low emission inputs and deliver food security and contribute to the 43 per cent target," he said.
"It's in everyone's interests to work together to ensure those who are on the farm every day have the tools in place they need in this space."
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the emissions target would be a floor to future reductions and not a ceiling. In introducing the bill, Mr Bowen stressed the need to act quickly in locking in emissions reduction.
"2030 is 89 months away, we do not have long to achieve these goals," Mr Bowen said.
"We've been waiting for too long, and now is the time to get on with it. Our country and our parliament have wasted long enough. We don't have a second to waste."
The bill is yet to be debated in the Lower House, but is expected to be passed without issue. Labor is currently in negotiations with the Greens, who hold the balance of power in the Senate, about potentially increasing the target.
Following negotiations over the bill, all future climate targets submitted to the United Nations would need to be higher than those previously committed to.
Advertisement
Targets would also need to be incorporated into the objectives of government agencies such as the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.
The bill is also set to lock in a requirement for the government to provide yearly updates on how the emissions reduction targets are being met and whether they are on track.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.