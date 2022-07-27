Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Climate action bill introduced to parliament but farmers want tools and investment

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No knee-jerk reactions, give us tools', farmers say to climate bill

LEGISLATION locking in emission reduction targets has been introduced to parliament, but the agriculture industry has urged the government to prioritise meaningful action and avoid "knee-jerk" reactions that have hurt farmers overseas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.