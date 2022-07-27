Farmers have been banned from one Australian zoo already.
Zoos Victoria is the first to introduce the new measures to protect its animals from foot and mouth disease.
The Taronga Conservation Society Australia, which operates Taronga Zoo and the Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, is following suit.
Zoos Victoria has asked anyone who lives with livestock - except for horses - not to visit the zoo.
It operates the popular Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range Zoo.
Anyone who has been to Indonesia which currently has a FMD outbreak has also asked to wait at least 48 hours after returning before visiting a zoo.
Zoo visitors have been stopped from walking through the enclosures of animals which are at higher risk of exposure and visitors are advised to wear footwear covers in some areas.
Taronga Zoo officials say they have also stopped allowing people to walk through the enclosures of animals which are at higher risk of exposure and have asked visitors to wear footwear covers in certain areas.
Zoos Victoria says it has cancelled paid "encounters" with giraffes, kangaroos and elephants.
In an email to members, Zoo Victoria said it was applying the restrictions in place to protect its animals from a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia which is threatening to impact Australia.
"We have put in place some containment protocols to help ensure our animals are safe and that this risk remains low," correspondence sent to zoo members this week read.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
