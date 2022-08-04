REGIONAL Australia must be explicitly considered in future government climate policy, after a series of amendments were successfully added to Labor's bill to legislate its 2030 emission reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030.
Put forward by rural independent MP Helen Haines, the changes mean the Climate Change Authority will be required to ensure that any measures to respond to climate change will boost economic, employment and social benefits in regional and rural Australia.
"This is a victory for regional Australia and its impact will be felt for decades to come," Dr Haines said.
"These measures will put regional Australia in the drivers' seat. They will hold this government and future governments accountable to regional Australia and make sure we experience the benefits we know are possible from action on climate change."
Expertise in regional development will also be an eligible qualification for appointments to the Climate Change Authority.
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen called the proposal "very sensible amendments" that the government was happy to support.
"I would be shocked if any member opposed this, if the National Party is opposing the inclusion of regional affairs in these things, it would indicate just how low this debate has fallen," Mr Bowen said.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said although the amendments were well intended, the party would not support them.
"This is like the Climate Change Authority assessing their own homework, we should have an independent authority coming in to understand the economic impact on rural and regional Australia," Mr Littleproud said.
Although the amendments passed the lower house with an overwhelming majority, Dr Haines was disappointed Nationals MPs voted against the changes.
"By voting against these amendments, the Coalition voted against jobs and investment in the regions, and put party politics above their own communities' interests," she said.
"Regional Australians are not stuck in the last century, but the Nationals are.
"As an independent, I didn't follow a party line dictated by dinosaurs, I worked constructively with the Government of the day to improve legislation."
Labor's bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it looks set to pass after the Greens confirmed the party wouldn't use its 12 votes to sink Labor's plan.
The government still needs the support of one more upper house crossbencher.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
