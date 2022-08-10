Commercial businesses in the Northern Territory have been warned to check the lids on their septic tank lids after children fell in them.
It has happened twice in the past year.
Advertisement
Both times the children were saved.
NT WorkSafe is urging all workplaces across the Territory to urgently check septic tank lids on their property are safe and secured.
In the past eight months, two children have fallen into septic tanks at separate commercial establishments.
In the first incident from December last year, an 18-month-old toddler playing outside their Katherine accommodation fell head first through an unsecured lid into a septic tank.
Fortunately, the child's older sibling saw the incident and managed to rescue the toddler from the tank.
In the second incident last week at a commercial establishment in the Barkly region, a four-year-old child fell through an unsecured lid into a full septic tank.
The child had just finished using the communal toilets.
Fortunately again, the child's parent witnessed the incident and was able to rescue their child.
NT WorkSafe's investigations into the incidents are ongoing
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.