Safety warning after two children fall into septic tanks in separate incidents across the NT

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 10 2022 - 7:00am
On the left is a picture of the broken Katherine septic tank lid and the picture on the right was taken by the parent who saved their child who fell into a septic tank in the Barkly region. Picture: NT WorkSafe.

Commercial businesses in the Northern Territory have been warned to check the lids on their septic tank lids after children fell in them.

Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

