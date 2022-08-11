A stellar $7200 an acre was paid for a small piece of farm land between Casterton and Coleraine in western Victoria.
In total, $2.68 million was paid for the 151 hectares (372 acres) at Muntham.
Advertisement
A public auction was held by Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate onsite in May and the property was listed as sold late last month.
The land had been subdivided into nine main paddocks with either dams or troughs in each paddock.
A turkey nest dam pumps to high tanks which are reticulated to these troughs.
This undulating country has good fencing, Wannon River views, established timber plantations and steel cattle yards.
Pastures are phalaris based.
There was no home on the block but agents said it offered multiple home locations with panoramic views.
"It is located in one of Victoria's most tightly held districts," agents said.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.