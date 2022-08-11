Billed as 'more than a marble score,' a new luxury beef brand has hit the market fresh from southern Australia - and it works its sustainability credentials right to the bone.
Full-bodied in taste and highly marbled, JBS Southern has launched Portoro: natural beef that benefits from a tailored feeding program and state-of-the art sustainability practices.
Advertisement
ALSO IN BEEF:
Raised at Yambinya Station in the New South Wales southern Riverina region, Portoro is sourced from cattle which are cared for through the JBS Farm Assurance program, a renowned initiative that ensures the supply chain - from producer to processor - meets expected standards for food safety, animal welfare, quality assurance and traceability.
Feed and water are sourced locally, and all Portoro cattle are free from GMOs, added hormones and antibiotics.
Sydney's prestigious Otto Ristorante, located over the water in Woolloomooloo, has been serving passionate food enthusiasts and celebrities for over 20 years. Acclaimed for a refined, yet modern and approachable dining experience, Otto Head Chef Richard Ptacnik said Portoro made it onto his discerning menu for its unique, uncompromised flavour and tender, buttery finish.
"The Portoro brand tells a story about excellent taste and animal welfare - I value that and so do our customers," Chef Ptacnik said.
"The marbling on each cut tells its own story: while it's consistent it is also quite distinct which makes it easy for us to craft a unique eating experience every time."
Otto serves Portoro bone-in cuts, ribeye and T-bones are grilled over plum wood, vine grapes and wine barrel wood. All cuts served are carved off the bone.
Robert Ryan, Group Beef Sales Manager at JBS Southern, explained why Portoro is said to be 'more than a marble score.'
"Yambinya Station has been able to use its holistic and sustainable practices to its advantage and create an exceptionally luxurious, high marbling steak," Mr Ryan said.
"Positive environmental outcomes, animal welfare, a propriety cattle acclimation process and encouragement of natural animal behaviours all unite to meet and then exceed the consumer desire for sustainably-raised, highly marbled meat. This process achieves beef marble scores of 5,6,7-plus on a regular basis.
"This approach creates a paradigm shift in the market for premium grain-fed beef, and the first time I tasted a Portoro steak I knew we were onto something special."
To create the iconic brand mark, JBS Southern took inspiration from world-renowned Italian fashion houses. The timeless, clean-lined Portoro brand mark reflects luxury, style and exclusivity.
Portoro will be found in the finest steak houses and boutique retail outlets in Australia and globally.
JBS Southern are known for their world-renowned brands that redefined the grass-fed beef market: Great Southern, King Island Beef and Little Joe.
Advertisement
Portoro is exclusively available in Australia through Andrews Meat Industries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.