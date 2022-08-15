Kangaroos and native animals can get FMD but risk of spread tiny

KANGAROOS and other native animals can catch foot and mouth disease, but are extremely unlikely to play any role in an outbreak, according to the scientific literature.
Scientific studies on the topic are extremely limited, with the main source cited conducted in 1968 to test the susceptibility of various Australian species (housed overseas) to FMD.
When experimentally infected with the disease, a variety of native animals showed virus replication, viremia (presences of virus in blood), virus shedding and mild symptoms in some of the species studied.
Natural transmission from cattle to red kangaroos and wombats occurred when the animals were held together. But the study found kangaroos could not transmit the disease to uninfected cattle or other kangaroos.
However, the study author concluded native Australian species were unlikely to play an important role in the epidemiology of an FMD outbreak, as it was very unlikely they would become infected and transmit the disease under normal field conditions.
Wildlife Health Australia chief executive Rupert Woods reiterated native mammals posed minimal risk to livestock in a potential outbreak.
"The dogma is essential to differentiate the lab studies from field experiments when evaluating the potential risk from wildlife due to the artificial conditions, which are unlikely to be replicated in nature," Mr Woods said.
"In the event of an outbreak, it may be valuable to conduct some surveillance of native species in areas with high concentrations of native and domestic animals."
The study sample size was limited to a few dozen animals and only a small number of developed symptoms. Two kangaroos developed lameness or ulcers on their feet, while one tree kangaroo developed a vesicle on its tongue and feet.
Four of five water rats developed white circular tongue lesions. Two of the 13 echidnas developed vesicles on the hind feet and ulceration on its tongue. Wallabies, wombats, possums, potoroos, bandicoots, and brown marsupial mice developed no symptoms.
A measurable and significant antibody response was also evident in many animals.
In 2003, a separate study observed a captive grey kangaroo that caught FMD during a natural outbreak in an Indian zoological garden.
The mode of transmission to the kangaroo is unknown, but it's speculated the infection came from a muntjac deer.
The AusVet Plan, which outlines the nation's response to a variety of exotic animal diseases (EADs), acknowledges the two studies but states the susceptibility of most native species was unknown .
"Epidemiologists should be mindful of the possible involvement of native species in the epidemiology of an EAD," the document states.
"However, native species are unlikely to have a significant role in an outbreak under natural field conditions."
The plan flags in the event of an outbreak, it may be necessary to demonstrate to trading partners there is no persistence of FMD in native species.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
