Farm Online
Home/Property

Three pivots and lateral sprays with room for more on Gippsland's Paringa

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BORE POWER: There are three large pivots on Paringa already with room and water for more. Pictures: Leo O'Brien Property.

An irrigation powerhouse with three pivots in central Gippsland has hit the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.