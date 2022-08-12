An irrigation powerhouse with three pivots in central Gippsland has hit the market.
Paringa near Stratford takes in 569 hectares (1406 acres).
Importantly, the farm already includes 260 acres under pivot irrigation plus a further 150 acres of lateral spray irrigation.
It is in a strategic central location close to Gippsland Lakes and the seaside towns of Paynesville and Metung.
Expressions of interest in buying the farm close on September 23.
Described as mostly flat to slightly undulating country the farm is across nine titles.
It has two production bores plus stock and domestic bores with three-phase power to the centre of the property.
Those production bores are drilled to a depth of about 50 metres with 10" casing to deliver water to three centre pivots and the lateral spray network.
The irrigation bore has a licenced volume of 280 megalitres.
The farm has two five-span pivots and one of seven spans.
Agents from Leo O'Brien Property say the property has capacity for further centre pivot expansion.
It is all set up for grazing with reticulated stock water through a network of reticulated troughs to all paddocks from a stock and domestic bore.
Extra water is available through a network of up to seven dams.
Several of those dams are fed by seasonal flows from the Perry River.
There are steel and timber cattle yards with crush and a ramp, a four-bay machinery shed as well as a shearing shed.
Domestic water to the solid four-bedroom manager's residence is supplied from rainwater tanks.
There is an existing gravel pit on the farm as well.
For further information contact Leo O'Brien on 0409 143668 or Jarrod Freeman on 0439 707253.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
