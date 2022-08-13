Agents are suggesting a very specific sort of buyer might part with $1.5 million for an unusual block in the heart of Western District wool country.
Buyers will have to do their sums, this is not the choice grazing country the Macarthur region is so well known for.
This block is thickly covered in trees, some up to 30 metres in height.
Agents from Charles Stewart have offered a $2500 an acre price guide for this 244 hectare (602 acre) block butting up against the Budj Bim National Park.
The block is eight kilometres from Macarthur and 45km from Portland.
While it is suggested the eventual buyer would likely have an interest in conservation and "preserving the planet" there might also be some financial considerations.
The land has been classified as of "very high conservation significance" in its category of Stony Rises Woodland.
That means the owner can sell habitat units as native vegetation offsets.
More than $700,000 has been generated in income from the block over the past decade from the sale of offsets and involvement in government conservation programs.
The vendors have been involved in both short and long term conservation projects, offered from both state and federal governments.
The block's proximity to the world heritage-listed national park is a big selling point for winning government attention.
This offering includes five currently unsold general habitat units.
Negotiating the price of these offsets with governments involves many factors.
Agents have suggested conservation tourism might be a future options, although the new owner might not want to share unique landscape.
Lava flows from ancient eruptions formed the soils which are covered with a range of vegetation from small forest floor plants to mature eucalypts.
The forest includes some rough bush tracks but the majority is accessible only by foot.
A small area along the north is clear open flat land with grassy pasture, offering potential building sites.
For more information contact Nick Allen on 0428 553169
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
