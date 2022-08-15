A choice northern Victorian cropping farm is being sold for the first time since the original block was selected by the Lawrence family way back in 1878.
This mixed farm opportunity at Youarang in the Moira Shire is being offered for sale by expressions of interest closing on September 27.
Hillside takes in 481 hectares (1188 acres) and agents expect there will be offers of at least $7000 an acre or $16,800 a hectare for it.
Vendors Ian and Liz Lawrence are selling to retire after 48 consecutive sowings and harvests on Hillside.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts Echuca said no similar holding of this scale or reliability had been offered to the market in this district for more than 15 years.
Hillside is about 50 kilometres from Shepparton, 50km to Benalla and 43kms from Yarrawonga.
It will be sold as a whole or in two lots - Hillside East (320ha, 719ac) comprising all the farm improvements and the family home, or Hillside West (189ha, 469ac) directly opposite the main block split by the bitumen Benalla- Tocumwal Road.
Mr Lawrence said the property has been highly productive on the back of two bumper seasons with this harvest showing high promise as well.
Selling agent Andrew Miller said the original portion of the holding was acquired at settlement in 1878 by the Lawrence family and added to subsequently as adjoining or nearby lots became available.
The property has been farmed and cropped under the same agronomic advice for the last 15 years and traditionally been planted to wheat, canola, beans and lupins with the historical mix available on enquiry.
Both blocks have been laser drained with significant areas laser levelled for dryland farming.
Hillside holds a four megalitre stock and domestic right from the Tungamah Pipeline with watering in every paddock.
It features an extensive range of infrastructure and buildings all in good condition including a main farm shedding complex and skillion attachment for machinery storage and farm inputs, plus three hundred tonnes of silo capacity all located on the Hillside West portion.
The family home was built in 1927 and has been added to and extensively remodelled over the years, including with a new roof only recently.
Mr Miller said Hillside was ideally located and a well recognised cropping property, with a livestock option, with an ideal district position and location.
"The vendors are retiring from a well-executed farming development and business experience terminating their fourth generation of family ownership and involvement in this property," he said.
"It clearly offers a significant opportunity to acquire a serious property holding in a renowned farming area.
"Undoubtedly it will be keenly sought by district farmers and other rural interests from the north east and elsewhere."
For more information contact Mr Miller on 0400 868888.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
