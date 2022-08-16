Isuzu commercial truck dealer Tracserv is on track for its biggest year of sales this financial year.
It's a trend being witnessed across the industry with the Commonwealth Bank revealing a record number of businesses bought new equipment and machinery in the 2021-2022 financial year.
Tracserv has branches in Orange and Dubbo and was one of the exhibitors on the grounds at the Aon AgQuip field days at Gunnedah this week.
The company's truck sales manager Aaron Colbran has worked in the industry for 22 years and said this is the second wave he has seen like this.
"We had record sales in 2007-2008 with an emissions model change and an ADR change in Australia," Mr Colbran said.
"That was our biggest year back then; I think we cracked in Isuzu terms 10,000 that year, we're exceeding that now hands down.
"The 2022-2023 financial year might go close as long as those supply channels stay open and we can keep getting product, getting it built, and getting it out there."
Interestingly, the biggest asset growth category in the CommBank business bank data released this week was forklifts, which was up 49 per cent.
The agriculture segment, which includes harvesters and all-terrain vehicles, lifted 11pc.
When it comes to earthmoving equipment, NSW led the charge, with the state recording a 93pc jump in finance for this category.
Queensland recording a 39pc rise in the earthmoving equipment space, while Western Australia experienced a 22pc uptick.
Trailers increased 37pc on the year prior, trucks were up 13pc and prime moves experienced an 11pc uptick.
In NSW there was a 27pc increase in funding for trucks while finance for trailers and heavy haulers lifted 42pc in WA.
Mr Colbran said "the fear of missing out mentality" was driving additional sales.
He said sales were up across the board and this was also being underpinned by the instant asset write-off scheme, favourable interest rates and the good outlook in the rural sector.
In terms of wait-times for gear, customers were now better educated and accepting of the situation.
Mr Colbran said the standard wait time was six to eight months, with some specialised equipment taking nine to 12 months.
"The other issue we're having is with success and the volume and how buoyant it is - the body manufacturers, our welders, our tray builders - they're getting bogged down and overloaded," he said.
"Our success is kind of our failure at the moment because now we've got a bottleneck in that world, which is struggling with skilled staff and still a bit of COVID flow-on.
"We've got a car park full of trucks now waiting to go to body builders, which is costing dealers money."
CBA business banking group executive Mike Vacy Lyle said businesses were continuing to adapt their strategies in response to the changing operating landscape and ongoing uncertainties in the domestic and global environment.
However, he said this growth suggested most businesses were still positive about the future, notwithstanding the impact of rising costs and constraints in supply chain.
"Australian businesses have proved resilient as we've adjusted to living with COVID-19," Mr Vacy-Lyle said.
"Many have increased their investment in productive capacity to strengthen their businesses and are taking positive action to overcome issues including supply chain disruptions by refining procurement processes and asset management.
"This led to significant investment in new vehicles, equipment and technologies in FY22."
