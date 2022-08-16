One of the oldest buildings in one of the oldest towns in South Australia still turns heads.
Even after 165 years, Willunga's old Post and Telegraph Station is still one of the most recognisable buildings in country SA even if Adelaide has grown to surround both it and adjacent McLaren Vale.
This landmark structure with its huge building footprint is for sale for between $1.5 million-$1.6 million.
The 2000 square metre property occupies an entire town block with three separate buildings boasting five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The original post office, telegraph station and residence was built as a single-storey in 1857 and the upper floor was added in about 1866 when the slate roof was covered with iron.
The stone building was restored as a residence in 1986.
Rob Hurley from Melbourne has owned the property for a decade.
Agents from Raine and Horne say the sale offers many opportunities for residential or business uses, subject to council approval.
The main building features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large dining/lounge room, a warm country kitchen, thick stone walls, lofty ceilings, a substantial slate return verandah, a character staircase, open fireplaces and polished timber floors.
A large bedroom on the top storey offers views to Port Willunga.
The second building known as The Stables has a bathroom, a split system air conditioner and could be utilised as an additional bedroom, retreat or home office.
The third building is a fully self-contained cottage, offering rustic western red cedar windows and doors, an open plan kitchen and living area, large bedroo and a big bathroom which features spa and twin showers.
A substantial deck is said to be perfect for enjoying the coastal view.
Port Willunga and the Aldinga beaches are only 10 minutes drive.
The property is located 15 minutes from the edge of Adelaide and 45 minutes from Adelaide airport.
For more information contact Corey Michelmore at Raine and Horne on 0404 014 545.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
