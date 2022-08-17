A BUREAU of Meteorology (BOM) investment into upgrading its computer systems will help operations during times of high demand such as severe weather events and bolster its forecasting capacity.
The BOM's investment into high performance computing (HPC), designed to provide greater resilience to digital and data services, saw it award a three-year tendered contract to information technology giant Hewlett Packard for $49.3 million.
As part of the investment there will be better functionality when BOM shares data with other government agencies and critically create additional research capacity, which may create more accurate weather modelling.
Another big boost will be in the additional operational support during peak periods of dangerous weather.
It marks an evolution in the computing capabilities at BOM which began when the agency invested in a supercomputer system in 2016.
It is believed the new system will substantially improve BOM's computing capabilities.
The forecaster is expected to be busy over coming months, flagging the strong likelihood of above average rainfall, especially on the east coast, over coming months due to climate drivers in both the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
