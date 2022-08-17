Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Forecast capabilities receive boost with BOM super computer investment

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING AHEAD: BOM may be able to better forecast periods of wet weather with further investment in a high performance computing system. Photo: Gregor Heard

A BUREAU of Meteorology (BOM) investment into upgrading its computer systems will help operations during times of high demand such as severe weather events and bolster its forecasting capacity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.