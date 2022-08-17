Buyers of lifestyle blocks in the country are wondering what to do with all the farm infrastructure which they might be saddled with.
All that shedding and silos which are necessary to a working farm might be an obstacle to buying their dream home in the bush.
"Why would I need a shearing shed which can hold a few hundred sheep when I am not planning to have more than half a dozen at most," one potential tree changer, who did not want to be identified, has said.
Some agents say they are dealing with this emerging problem as more and more farmers choose to sell their land but keep their home block to live in retirement.
That home block can often host all the infrastructure the tree changer has no use for.
That reality will again be tested at a public auction in northern Victoria next month with the sale of a farm's subdivided home block sitting on 17 hectares (42 acres).
Kevin Hicks Real Estate is taking the Wyuna home block to an on-site auction at 2pm on September 16 with all the land a lifestyle buyer might want, and the quality four-bedroom home, but lots of shedding and even a disused dairy.
Agent Kelvin Maude said they expect the farm block to "sell for $950,000 or above".
Located between Shepparton and Echuca, the Wyuna farm has a high clearance machinery shed, a 30m x 11m secure shed with one-third concrete floor, a barn, a two-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, a disused fully equipped herringbone dairy and a three-bay hay shed.
The little farm block has laneways to most paddocks and good irrigation infrastructure with two megalitres of high reliability water share supplied from a backbone channel which is being sold with the farm.
Agents admit these farm buildings and yard "are remnant from a larger farming era".
Other than the rural lifestyle with space for horses or small numbers of stock, the key attraction will be the craftsman built residence.
The 22mm polished Rushworth Ironbark floor to hallway and family room is a feature along with the large galley style kitchen.
In the yard is a solar-heated salt pool with undercover entertaining area, storage room, large lawns and a veggie patch.
The Wyuna farm block is 13 minutes from Kyabram and 30 minutes from both Echuca and Shepparton.
For more information contact Mr Maude on 0418 992270.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
