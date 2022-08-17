Farm Online
Home/Property

Buying a small block with a big farm's sheds might challenge potential tree changers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOTS OF SHEDS: There's even a disused dairy on this lifestyle block at Wyuna in northern Victoria for the new buyer to consider. Pictures: Kevin Hicks Real Estate.

Buyers of lifestyle blocks in the country are wondering what to do with all the farm infrastructure which they might be saddled with.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.