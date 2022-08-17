Central Queensland property to run 1300 cattle

THE Jones family's productive 2898 hectare (7161 acre) freehold Central Queensland property is estimated to run 1300 adult cattle equivalents.
Located on the Leichhardt Highway 15km south of Theodore and 75km north of Taroom, the gently undulating grazing country is predominantly deep, rich brigalow, belah, bonewood, bottle tree, and associated softwood scrub country.
There is also blue gum, box and spotted gum timber along a small area of creeks and gullies.
Established improved pastures include Gayndah, nunbank and Biloela buffel as well as green panic and native species.
A Queensland Government property map of accessible vegetation (PMAV) is also in place.
The property is described as securely watered by five dams, one of which supplies the house, paddock troughs, and the yards. There is also an unequipped bore.
The long term average annual rainfall is 663mm (26 inches).
Malo's 16 main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system. There is 3.5km of new fencing along the highway boundary.
The steel panel cattle yards have a pound, an undercover crush, and branding facilities.
Other improvements include a three bedroom home and a nearby 19x14m machinery/storage shed with a 6x6m skillion. A 19x10m hay shed is located near the cattle yards.
Malo will be auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld in Moura on September 29.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn and Bishop Qld.
