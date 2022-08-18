WESTERN Grazing has secured North Queensland property Camel Creek Station on a walk in, walk out basis soon after it was passed it at auction on Thursday.
Offered with a herd of more than 2250 cattle and an extensive list of plant and equipment, the 26,100 hectares (64,495 acres) rolling term lease was offered by Keith and Alma Atkinson.
While the sale price remains undisclosed, pre-sale expectations placed the property in the $17 million to $20m range. It is understood the sale price is within this range.
Marketing agent David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers, said there were 10 registered bidders at the auction attended by about 80 people.
The vendor's long term estimated carrying capacity is between 3250 and 3500 adult cattle equivalents, depending on the season.
Western Grazing has five other cattle properties including the 21,000ha backgrounding property Allendale, Augathella; 22,000ha Eurella, Augathella used to breed bulls; 294,000ha Magowra, Normanton, with about 25,000 cattle; 176,000ha Morstone Downs, Camooweal, with 12,000 cattle; and the 261,000ha fattening block Oban, Boulia.
Camel Creek's expansive homestead complex is located about 200km north of Charters Towers, 110km west of Ingham and 75km from Greenvale. The property is dissected by the Mt Fox-Valley of Lagoons Road.
The undulating country runs into hills with large areas of river flats and hollows as well as an extensive area open and semi-open country. The alluvial and large areas of dark soil carry a strong mix of native pastures including blue, kangaroo, and black spear grass as well as stylo.
There are 29 main paddocks, and several smaller and holding paddocks. There is also an extensive laneway system that services the centrally located main yards.
Water is supplied by 130 dams, two bores and numerous seasonal and semi-permanent holes.
In addition to the homestead, there is also the manager's residence, married couples house and single workers quarters, seven sheds, and an equipped butcher shop.
The 1000 head capacity main cattle yards have a remote operating system for a six way draft, long race with vet crush, and branding facilities.
The well regarded ZW7 brand was sold with the property.
The marketing of Camel Creek was handled by David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers.
