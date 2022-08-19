Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Multitrakpro makes changing wheel track widths simpler and safer

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
August 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simple solution: NSW farmer Martin Hallman has designed and manufactured Multitrakpro to make life simpler and safer for farmers. Picture: Melody Labinsky

A homegrown innovation has arrived to make farmers' lives easier and safer when changing wheel track widths on their tractors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.