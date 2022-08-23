Farm Online
Home/Property

Spectacular Tumut property Benwerrin delivers cattle productivity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BENWERRIN sits high in the spectacular hills above the Tumut Valley, about 10 minutes drive from Tumut.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.