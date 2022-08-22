Farm Online
Home/Beef

Littleproud lashes out at floundering Cattle Australia reform

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THERE YOU GO: Nationals Leader David Littleproud speaking at a beef industry event when he was the Federal Agriculture Minister. In this role, he worked extensively on reforming grassfed cattle producer representation.

Nationals leader David Littleproud says if the new body for grassfed cattle producers turns out to be little more than a 'rebadged Cattle Council' then $800,000 of taxpayer money will have been wasted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.