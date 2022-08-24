Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

NSW farmer wins Bob Hawke Landcare honour at National Awards

August 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Maynard received a prize package valued at $50,000 to further develop his sustainable land management work.

The winner of Australia's highest landcare honour says farmers will continue to face big challenges when it comes to integrating environmental outcomes into practical and profitable production systems.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.