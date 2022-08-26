Competition pushed the auction price for tightly held grazing country in the Mid North well above expectations yesterday.
Agents from Ray White Rural SA began the auction at the Robertstown Peace Hall yesterday expecting bids of about $500,000 for Bright Block's 259 hectares (641 acres).
Advertisement
The property sold for $645,000 or $1006 an acre ($2400 hectare).
Before the auction, agent Daniel Schell said the area was so tightly held there had been no comparable sales for about five years so an expected price range was difficult to suggest.
The sale result gives them extra confidence for the spring selling season ahead.
Ray White are taking a number of properties to the market over the next few months.
Bright Block is 16km north of Robertstown on the Worlds End Highway and takes in the old square mile.
MORE READING: Weir to be removed as Murray flood warnings begin.
Neither too big nor too small, the land was seen as an opportunity for a neighbour to grow their holding, or as a stand alone farm.
Mostly hill grazing the farm has 60 plus hectares of arable land on its western portion and an extra 30ha on the eastern portion which has been opportunity planted for stock feed.
The balance of the land is a mix of open flats, hill country interspersed with timber shelter areas.
Bright Block is watered by two bores, with equipped with windmills.
The property has a two-stand shearing shed with basic sheep handling yards but the old four-room stone cottage (circa 1900) needs complete renovation.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.