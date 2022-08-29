Farm Online
Home/Property

Millennials still want to escape to the country but houses to buy have been soaked up

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The regional South Australian city of Mount Gambier is a hot spot for millenials wanting to move from city to country.

The rush of people from city to country has slowed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.