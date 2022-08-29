John Boyd's family first selected the East Gippsland farm he has now put on the market after almost 140 years.
Agents hope to make more than $6 million for this long held family enterprise.
Advertisement
Their 573 hectare (1416 acre) livestock and cropping farm at Stockdale, near Stratford is being offered for sale for the first time since 1884.
CBRE is marketing the picturesque property which was established as a mixed-livestock operation and has been owned by Boyds across four generations.
John Boyd was raised on the farm and, other than one portion of the property changing hands briefly in the 1950s, the holding has never been offered for sale.
Today, Stockdale Park is a broadscale sheep or cattle breeding/fattening and support cropping operation within a tightly-held region.
Of the total landholding centred around Munro-Stockdale Road, 493ha is arable and 550ha is grazable, with conservative capacity estimates placing the property at 5000 DSE.
CBRE's Matt Childs and James Auty have been appointed by the Boyd family to manage the sale campaign, with the asset available in one line or as four lots.
Expressions of interest are invited by October 5.
"The Boyd family selected this land in the 1880s and has nurtured and developed the property across four generations," Mr Childs said.
MORE READING: Mid North farm sells better than expected at auction.
"Stockdale Park offers spectacular views with mountain ranges in the background, remnant native timbers and the Providence Ponds, while its northerly aspect and generous scale offer enviable productivity, ease of management, reliability and diversity.
"Rarely do investment opportunities of this calibre become available."
Stockdale Park is 24km north-east of Stratford and 50km west of Bairnsdale, with the Perry River and Providence Ponds running through the holding to provide a reliable water supply alongside nearly 50 catchment dams.
The main three-bedroom home was built in the 1950s, with Stockdale Park also featuring an outdoor entertaining area, manicured garden and concrete tennis court.
Built in 1884, the original Glenorie timber homestead remains at the site and offers the scope for an additional dwelling after renovation.
Working improvements at the property include a three-stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, shedding and water supply in each paddock, and two solar-power systems.
Advertisement
Contact CBRE's Matt Childs on 0418 512494 or James Auty on 0407 053367.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.