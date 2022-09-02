The Clare Valley is set to welcome a new tourist attraction to be housed in one of its oldest buildings.
An Adelaide film buff has bought the historic butcher shop in Mintaro for $260,000.
Advertisement
A couple of hours' drive to the north of Adelaide in the eastern part of the Clare Valley, Mintaro is billed as a largely untouched historic town with some of the most significant 19th century buildings and ruins in the state.
Agent Elesa Wood from Barry Plant fielded "lots of interest" and then multiple offers for the Thomas Cox's butcher shop which shines a light on Mintaro's origins.
Ms Wood said the buyer hoped to restore the old shop (circa 1856) and open it as a museum to showcase his collection of antique cameras and film memorabilia.
Established in 1849, Mintaro is situated on land which was bought originally by pastoralists Joseph and Henry Gilbert, which they subdivided into 80 allotments.
The town was intended to be stopover for the bullock teams carting copper from the Burra mine to Port Wakefield.
It had a second shot of fame when an internationally famous deposit of slate was discovered there.
The slate quarry is believed to be the oldest continuous operated quarry in South Australia, possible Australia.
There is some of that slate in the butcher's shop.
MORE READING: Our biggest private land owner just got bigger.
The town's other claim to fame is the nearby opulent mansion Martindale Hall built by Edmund Bowman.
The mansion featured in the filming of the classic Australian movie "Picnic at Hanging Rock".
Back to our butcher shop, it is thought Australian poet C.J. Dennis may have once lived there.
It has a wide frontage onto Burra Street has an abundance of windows, which offers plenty of natural light into the two largest rooms.
Just across the road is the equally historic Magpie and Stump Hotel (1851).
The butcher shop has metal ceilings and low hanging light fittings.
There are two other rooms (one with a fireplace), and a cellar.
Advertisement
There is a basic kitchen and equally rudimentary bathroom, and two toilets.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.