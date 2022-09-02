Farm Online
Home/Property

Agents surprised by multiple offers to buy historic town's old butcher's shop

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Good bones in this old shop at Mintaro which happens to be the town's old butcher's shop featuring the town's famous slate. Pictures from Barry Plant.

The Clare Valley is set to welcome a new tourist attraction to be housed in one of its oldest buildings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.