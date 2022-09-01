Farm Online
Home/Property

Pinora West makes $8.4 million: No stopping the demand for Qld cattle country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 1747 hectare Western Downs property Pinora West has sold at a Nurtrien Harcourts auction for $8.4 million.

THE 1747 hectare (4317 acre) Western Downs property Pinora West has sold at auction for a red hot $8.4 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.