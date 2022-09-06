Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool's benchmark indicator to drop in 2023

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:05am, first published September 6 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool prices have eased as global macro factors weigh on longer-term outlook.

The wool industry's benchmark indicator is predicted to drop in 2023 on the back of ongoing world economic pressures, lower consumer sentiment and China's continued zero COVID policy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.