Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

More jobs getting done on-farm with skid steers, telehandlers and wheel loaders

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
September 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LiuGong distribution manager Johnny Inferrera with the LiuGong 856H wheel loader.

Whether it's building a road or boring post holes, primary producers are increasingly purchasing their own earthmoving gear to get jobs done.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.