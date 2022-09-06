Farm Online

Costa Georgiadis and Junior Landcare encourage Aussie kids to get outside and explore their backyards during National Biodiversity Month

Updated September 6 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:00am
Costa Georgiadis is heading a campaign to encourage children to explore the flora and fauna in their backyard during National Biodiversity Month. Picture supplied.

This September, host of Gardening Australia and Landcare champion Costa Georgiadis is joining forces with Junior Landcare to ask Aussie kids: 'What's in your backyard?'

