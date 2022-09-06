Supplies of Toyota's top tier HiLux model, the Rogue, are set to arrive in Australia next month.
The HiLux Rogue has undergone significant mechanical upgrades - including suspension, brakes and body enhancements - to improve on- and off-road performance.
Toyota Australia sales, marketing and franchise operations vice-president Sean Hanley said the upgraded HiLux Rogue would provide customers with a compelling offering.
"With its wider track and increased ride height, the improved HiLux Rogue not only looks the part, but plays it too," he said.
"Its improved driveability on and off-road, combined with its tough new look and keen pricing, make the new HiLux Rogue a particularly enticing proposition for Toyota customers."
The Rogue has a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine producing 150kW/500Nm and a six-speed automatic transmission.
Ride height has been increased by approximately 20mm and changes to the Rogue's suspension centre have resulted in a front and rear track increase of approximately 140mm.
The length of the front suspension arm and front stabiliser bar has been extended, while adjustments have been made to the front damper angle to improve efficiency.
Meanwhile the rear axle has been lengthened and the rear dampers have been moved out towards the wheels.
In a bid to improve roll rigidity by 20 per cent, a rear stabiliser bar has been installed on these HiLux models for the first time. This will also enhance steering feel when cornering and changing lanes.
The brakes have also been improved with rear ventilated disc brakes replacing the existing drum brakes.
New wide track overfenders and mudguards have been fitted seamlessly into the front bumper and 17-inch alloy wheels have been replaced by 18-inch alloys with a darkened finish.
Other standard specification highlights include heated front seats with perforated leather accented upholstery, panoramic view monitor and an integrated trailer wiring harness and towball.
