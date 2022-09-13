Farm Online
Trans-Tasman agreement set to ensure Aussie and NZ shearers click their shears to the same beat

Kristen Frost
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:51am, first published 12:30am
Glenn Haynes said working with NZ will be a more productive solution, leading to better outcomes in the sheep and wool industries for both countries.

Australia and New Zealand's top shearing and wool handling training organisations have struck a deal to help combat the global shortage of workers across the sector.

