Two collections of farms will feature in the spring selling season in South Australia's choice peninsula country.
On the Eyre Peninsula, four local farming families are joining forces with CBRE to sell a 2695ha (6659 acres) aggregation which is expected to generate interest in excess of $12 million.
Advertisement
The five titles cover a mix of arable and grazing land in the Calca, Port Neill and Wanilla districts which are well known for cropping and livestock operations.
One of the more spectacular rural landholdings of scale on the Fleurieu Peninsula is also about to become available through Colliers Agribusiness.
The St Vincents Portfolio of three separate offerings across prime sheep and cattle grazing country takes in 770 hectares (1900 acres) with stunning views, abundant water and high-quality improvements.
With the CBRE sales on the EP, three regions involved receive reliable annual rainfall, from 330mm in Port Neill through to 560mm in Wanilla.
A total of 1770ha across the sites is arable, with the remaining land use utilised for livestock grazing.
Within the Calca region near Tyringa Beach, the Chilba lot is the smallest of the aggregation at 335ha, with 275ha of the lot arable.
In Port Neill, the 784ha Coomaba features 665ha of arable land with the balance shelterbelts and grazing land, while the adjoining 601ha Neversweat has 473ha of arable land.
In Wanilla, the 565ha Culmara is suited to cropping and grazing, while the 409ha Koptucka lot has 257ha of arable land.
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale campaign on behalf of the landowners.
Expressions of interest are invited by November 3 and the lots available in one line or individually.
MORE READING: Naracoorte sales bring optimism to spring auctions.
"We're expecting very strong local interest due to industry confidence in the 2022 season," Mr Schell said.
"It's been an outstanding season in the southern Eyre Peninsula, with excellent rainfall early in the year followed by above-average winter rains.
"The aggregation is also bound to appeal to out-of-district buyers seeking scale and diversification and corporate interest."
Mr Bills noted the emerging sector of carbon farming could also be in the sites' futures.
"These properties are suited to carbon sequestration, to levels up to eight tonnes per hectare, per annum," Mr Bills said.
Advertisement
"We've received interest from corporate groups seeking opportunities in this space which is adding another layer to the dynamics of farming in South Australia."
For more information contact CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell on 0418 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
Over on the Fleurieu Peninsula, Colliers Agribusiness is handling the St Vincents portfolio comprising three offerings less than a hour from Adelaide.
Colliers' Jesse Manuel said the owners' family have been graziers on the Fleurieu Peninsula since the mid 1800's.
St Vincents is also being sold by expressions of interest.
Advertisement
The offering includes:
Hilltop Farm, a significant grazing property of 407ha with three titles and a carrying capacity of over 6000 DSE.
Ashley Park, the main homestead property comprising 238ha including over 40ha of permanent irrigation, all of the farm buildings and majority of the livestock infrastructure.
Old Sellicks Hill Estate which is being offered as 10 individual, vacant lifestyle parcels ranging in size from 10ha to 15ha.
The properties are well suited to livestock production, with high quality infrastructure (shedding, sheep and cattle yards and fencing), excellent improved pastures, intensive feeding facilities and quality fencing.
The properties feature extensive surface water and multiple bores for stock, domestic and irrigation purposes.
Advertisement
"This historic family run livestock enterprise holds a special place in the region's agricultural history, having maintained a notable presence on the Fleurieu Peninsula for well over 100 years," Mr Manuel said.
The vendors have a sustainability focus, applying natural fertilisers across the whole property together with extensive tree shelter belts, encouraging native bird life and natural insect and weed controls.
The unique landholding impressively showcases all of the features the Fleurieu is renowned for, in particular the views across McLaren Vale wine region to St Vincents Gulf.
Tim Altschwager of Colliers said the properties occupy an extraordinarily unique position at the juncture of the outer Adelaide metropolitan area and the rural environment of the Adelaide Hills/Fleurieu Peninsula.
For more information contact Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.