Farm Online
Home/Property

Three bidders compete to buy a primary school near Ballarat at auction on the weekend

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The former Windermere Primary School has sold after a well attended public auction near Ballarat on the weekend. Pictures from Ray White Ballarat.

A keen buyer has paid just above the reserve price for a former primary school near Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.