A keen buyer has paid just above the reserve price for a former primary school near Ballarat.
A good crowd was on hand Saturday morning for the public auction of the Windermere Prime School, which was closed by the Victorian government a decade ago.
Three bidders battled it out to eventually pay $475,000 for the deserted school about 15 minutes drive north west of Ballarat.
The suggested price range offered by agents at Ray White Ballarat was $435,000-$475,000.
Deserted schools, halls and churches are the latest focus for renovators looking for a cheap home in the country.
Buyers are being forced to be more creative because of the lack of homes for sale across rural Australia.
Parts of the Windermere school on its huge block of about an acre were built in 1857 and the government is selling it off still in good condition.
It came with a building permit already approved to convert the main building to a three bedroom home.
The original brick school house accommodates two classrooms, combined staff room/kitchenette, formal entrance and male, female and staff facilities.
Outside there is a large Colorbond shed with concrete floor plus a number of sundry shelter and equipment sheds.
The property also has rainwater tanks, an enclosed basketball/tennis court and some items of playground equipment.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
