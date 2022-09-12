Farm Online

Bigger regional Australia needed to 'rebalance' the nation and avert 'megacity' future: report

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 12 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 9:00pm
An extra 500,000 people should be "living prosperously" in regional Australia by 2032 to prevent Sydney and Melbourne sprawling into unliveable "megacities", a major new report presented to the federal government has declared.

