One of the Wimmera's pioneering farm families is offloading a block of quality farmland near Stawell.
Ridd's block at Wal Wal is said to have soils of gold but also a stunning Grampians backdrop.
The block is held in four lots across 349 hectares (862 acres) north of Stawell and east of Horsham.
Agents from Ray White will find out how much it's worth when they sell the block through an online auction on Friday, October 21.
The property has access to the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road, Ridd Road and Dead Horse Lane.
The vendor's family was one of the original settlers on the Wimmera plains near Minyip and acquired this property in 1957.
Agents said the land was being offered to the market "due to generational change" and for the first time in 65 years.
The property comprises level heavy grey loam to sandy loam soils and has been leased to a local farmer in recent years.
This season it is fully planted to canola but is equally suited to wheat, barley, beans and oat cropping or can be used for sheep grazing.
The property has a piped water supply provided by GWM Water with a stock and domestic licence already connected to the property.
The six hectare triangular lot on the corner of the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road and Ridd Road is bordered by the Dunmunkle Creek to the east and comprises remnant native vegetation.
This lot was once the site of a farm dwelling that offers buyers the potential for an appealing homesite subject to council approval.
For more information contact Max Brown at Ray White Rural Victoria on 0429 854772.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
