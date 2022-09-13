Farm Online
Home/Beef

Restockers, feedlots keep EYCI on the rise

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle market strength holds but trouble looms

ONGOING robust restocker demand, and a ramping up of feedlot buying, is clashing with limited supply to keep upward pressure on cattle prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.