3D meat printing moves into marbled beef with Omakase Bites

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 12 2022 - 6:00am
BITE SIZED: The world's latest cultured meat product offers 'customised marbling'. Called Omakase Beef Bites, the product comes from Israeli company Steakholder Foods. Photograph: Shlomi Arbiv.

THE WORLD of red meat minus livestock has taken some big strides this month, both on home soil and overseas, and those leading the way claim their products are an 'intersection of food, technology and fine art'.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

