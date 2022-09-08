Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List
Exclusive

FMD outbreak plan 'strong' but a handful of tweaks needed: report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FMD outbreak plan 'strong' but a handful of tweaks needed: report

AUSTRALIA'S foot and mouth disease response plan is strong, but there are just over a dozen tweaks that should be made to increase the system's ability to respond at speed and scale, a new government report has found.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.