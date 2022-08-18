Farm Online
ABS stats on beef herd rebuild: NSW robbed Queensland

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:41am, first published 1:30am
Herd and flock rebuild happening slower than we thought

OFFICIAL government figures show the cattle herd rebuild is happening far slower than forecast. The national herd was still at close to a three-decade low at the end of the financial year.

