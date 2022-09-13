Farm Online

La Nina officially in place for 2022 spring

By Newsroom
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology have announced an "established La Nina" which modelling predicts will peak this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.