A big piggery with a capacity for 4500 pigs has sold above $1.2 million in north central Victoria.
The final selling price for Loddon Farm Piggery near Bridgewater was slightly more than agents from Elders Real Estate had expected.
Buyers may have been encouraged with a third La Nina-influenced bumper grain harvest in Australia expected to stabilise domestic feed prices.
The global demand for keeping pork on your fork is still strong and Australians help with demand by eating more than 24 kilograms of pork per person annually.
The piggery is on 24 hectares (59 acres) nine kilometres south of Bridgewater and 40km south-east of Bendigo.
It was marketed as being a prime investment opportunity offering multiple income streams with secure water supply and is strategically positioned to major regional centres.
MORE READING: Make money to better enjoy your rural adventure.
It includes 12 eco-shelters covering more than 400 square metres with concrete floors, retractable blinds and fully automated feeding, watering and cooling systems.
It has extensive steel yards comprised of five pens with bruise-free sides, sheltered working area and electric adjustable loading ramp.
There is storage onsite for 100 tonnes of grain/pellets.
It has almost 10 megalitres of high security water from the Loddon River as well as 45,000 litres of tank storage.
The multiple income streams are available from a grower agreement with compost sales and farm lease deals.
Elders agents for the successful sale were Henry Mackinnon and Nick Myer.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.