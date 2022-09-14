Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Buyer forks out $1.2m to buy a big piggery in north central Victoria

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A big piggery with a capacity for 4500 pigs has sold above $1.2 million in north central Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.