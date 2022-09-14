Farm Online
Cattle transaction levy review on the cards

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 8:30pm
Should the $5 cattle transaction levy go up?

An increase in the $5 levy paid on the transaction of every head of cattle may be on the cards, with the peak industry body for grassfed producers looking into the possibility of a review.

