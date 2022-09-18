Woodrise on the market for the first time in more than 60 years

A Limestone Coast farm long associated with the famous woolgrowing name of Michell is on the market.
Woodrise takes in 1068 hectares (2639 acres) in the district of Bray between Robe and Hatherleigh,
It has for many years been managed by Darryn Simon on behalf of a member of the Michell family, still one of the world's biggest names in wool.
The family descends from George Michell who established a wool scouring business in South Australia in the 1870s.
Michell Wool, still headquartered in Adelaide, buys almost 15 per cent of Australia's unprocessed wool.
Agents from Colliers International are seeking expressions of interest for the sheep and cattle property at Bray by October 21.
No price range has been offered for the property.
The livestock enterprise at Woodrise comprises a self-replacing sheep flock of composite Cashmore Oaklea genetics and a self-replacing Black Angus cattle herd based on Pathfinder blood-lines.
The carrying capacity in recent years has averaged 12 DSE per hectare over a 12-month period or 11,000 DSE total, whilst a portion of the property has been out of production for soil improvement.
The long-term average annual rainfall recorded at Woodrise is 632mm.
Colliers Agribusiness national director Jesse Manuel said the soil improvement project undertaken in recent years has involved the ripping and breaking-up of the subsoil calcrete cap to allow for pasture to access deeper subsoil moisture, and around 150 hectares had been completed so far.
"The program has facilitated greater pasture growth and extended the growing season," Mr Manuel said.
"In full production, it is estimated that Woodrise would conservatively carry 12,000 DSE, not accounting for any potential productivity gains," he said.
"The program is already having an impact, significantly lifting maiden ewes' lambing percentages due to the increased pasture nutrition available in the autumn," he said.
Woodrise farm manager Darryn Simon's philosophy is to "employ biological farming practices for a sustainable future".
"For over 15 years we've been using biological approaches to enhance soil nutrient cycling and availability in our farming system," Mr Simon said.
"Compost is used as the major source of nutrient supply, and bio-stimulants are regularly applied as foliar applications to support microbial diversity and activity," he said.
"The transition from chemical fertiliser to compost has also increased soil carbon to around four per cent and dramatically increased the worm population.
"Our mission is to naturally improve soil, plant and animal health, and we regularly review and adapt our practices based on measured results," he said.
Other projects include the planting of native shelter belts and wildlife corridors (approximately 22 linear kilometres), which has also contributed to overall lambing percentages to in excess of 140 per cent of all ewes mated.
The improved areas are sown to a mixture of fescue, ryegrass, cocksfoot, medic, clover, phalaris, chicory and lucerne, which is showing very promising early signs of a healthy and vigorous pasture base.
Colliers national director Tim Altschwager said the cell grazing system which has been in place since 2000 has facilitated optimum pasture management and livestock performance, which alone has lifted stocking rates by around 20 per cent.
"Woodrise is fenced into 30 paddocks with a central laneway and can be segregated into approximately 70 grazing cells," he said.
The water supply at Woodrise has been transitioning from windmills to solar bores which pump to header tanks throughout the property and reticulate to troughs.
Given the accessibility of the water table, a number of holes have also been ripped to provide water for livestock, with the water quality being around 600ppm.
Improvements comprise a three-bedroom managers residence in an attractive setting at property entrance, well designed and constructed undercover cattle yards capable of holding 200 cows and calves, two-stand shearing shed with undercover sheep yards, staff amenities building, large modern machinery shed and workshop, and sundry shedding.
Mr Manuel said Woodrise offers an appealing opportunity for purchasers to acquire a prime South East sheep and cattle grazing property with increasing productive capacity utilising sustainable farming practices, a premium location, access to markets and reliable rainfall.
For information contact Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
